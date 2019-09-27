U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Martin’s 4 TDs lead NC A&T past Delaware State 37-0

 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jah-Maine Martin ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns to lead North Carolina A&T to a 37-0 win over Delaware State in its MEAC opener on Thursday night.

Martin scored on runs of 24, 28, 1 and 33 yards for the Aggies (3-1, 1-0), while the defense held the Hornets to 97 total yards.

Kylil Carter completed 15 of 27 passes for 157 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Korey Banks. The Aggies, who are trying to become the first team since South Carolina State in 1977-83 to win five MEAC titles in six years, had 432 yards of total offense.

The Hornets (1-3, 0-2), only had eight first downs and went 2 of 13 on third down. The finished with 23 yards on the ground.

Martin didn’t match his last game, when he ran for 299 yards, third-most in school history, but he had a career-high in touchdowns. Maurice Hicks had games of 437 and 353 yards for the Aggies in 2000-01.

Also in the last game Elijah Bell set the A&T career receiving yards record, reaching 2,347 yards. This game he had nine receptions for 101 yards, giving him 172 receptions to tie Herbert Harbison and Wallace Miles for the school career mark.