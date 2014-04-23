Match-fixer Perumal nabbed again in Finland

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Match-fixer Perumal nabbed again in Finland

By MATTI HUUHTANEN
 
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Convicted match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal is being held by Finnish police on an international arrest warrant, two years after the Singaporean was jailed in the Nordic country for bribing Finnish league players, officials said Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Jari Nieminen of the National Bureau of Investigation said Perumal was arrested last week and that officers were examining the warrant before deciding on further action. He declined to make any further comment.

It was not clear when Perumal arrived in Finland or whether he was suspected of any further illegal activity in this country.

Finnish Football Association spokesman Sami Terava said police had informed them of Perumal’s arrest.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about proposed rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted the Coast Guard Wednesday morning that a 20-foot airboat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via AP)
An airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. The Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued
Robert Chung, right, president of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, and current affairs commentator Johnny Lau, left, pose for photos ahead of a press conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 27, 2023. One of Hong Kong’s most reputable sources of public opinion data will stop releasing its poll results on a series of sensitive questions to the public, including on China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 and Taiwan independence, in another example of the city's shrinking freedoms. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)
Leading Hong Kong pollster to stop releasing poll results on some sensitive topics

“The positive thing is that police have caught him for whatever reason,” Terava told The Associated Press. “We were tipped off that he’s been in Finland during recent days.”

Terava said the FFA has “a very good exchange of information” with the police and local clubs in Finland, where the league season began on April 6.

“There hasn’t been a single game played in Finland this year where alarm bells have sounded. There hasn’t been any indication of irregular betting in any of our games,” he said.

Perumal was arrested in 2011 after a tipoff by another Singaporean while using a false passport in the small town of Rovaniemi, near the Arctic Circle. He had been bribing nine players in a local team and was charged with bribery and match-fixing.

He was found guilty a year later by Lapland District Court and given a two-year jail sentence — though as a first-time offender he only served part of that sentence. He was also convicted of forgery, trying to flee from officials guarding him and netting more than $200,000 for fixing Finnish league matches from 2008-11. The scam focused on the RoPS team from Rovaniemi.

High on FIFA’s most wanted suspects, the case helped lift the veil on the shadowy and lucrative world of fixing football matches in betting scams. FIFA linked Perumal to a conspiracy to fix matches in Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe and Central and South America.

Realizing he had been betrayed by his criminal accomplices, Perumal took revenge by giving details of an illegal international betting syndicate he belonged to. He also revealed rare and invaluable details on international match-fixing and bribery entailing hundreds of games and millions of dollars.

He claimed to have paid off footballers in Syria and Africa and spoke of fixes in the United States, Bahrain and South America.

FIFA described it as a breakthrough in its global fight against match-fixing and illegal betting, and highlighted the reach of the billion-dollar betting scams that have rocked the sport.

Before Finland, Perumal had been in and out of jail in Singapore. In 2010, he was given a five-year sentence, reportedly for injuring a police officer. He appealed but then skipped town. In his prison letters, Perumal said he then lived unnoticed in London while on the run, taking daily jogs around Wembley Stadium and attending Premier League matches on weekends.

On his release from jail in Finland, Perumal was extradited to Hungary, where he was a “controlled informant” under house arrest.