MATCHDAY: Palace hopes to strengthen attack against Burnley

By The Associated Press
 
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson hopes Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke will have recovered from injuries to strengthen his forward line for the midtable Premier League meeting with Burnley. Zaha hobbled out of Wednesday’s 4-0 loss at Liverpool with a calf problem, while Benteke missed the game with a thigh complaint. Monday also sees the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium staging a game without fans when Exeter and Northampton meet in the playoff final to determine the last promotion spot from League Two. The fourth-tier season was curtailed due to logistical issues and the costs of resuming during the pandemic with players and coaches requiring testing.

SPAIN

Getafe and Real Sociedad were among the hottest teams in the Spanish league until the coronavirus pandemic stopped play for three months. Since the restart, both are winless in four matches. Getafe’s once tight defense now has holes, while Sociedad’s attack has lost its verve. They meet in Madrid on Monday in a match that Getafe coach José Bordalás says “will be decisive” in both sides’ hopes of finishing in the top four and earning a Champions League spot. Sixth-place Getafe is behind a surging Villarreal and five points from fourth-place Sevilla. Sociedad is seventh and can overtake Getafe with a win.

___

