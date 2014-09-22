Matt Priddis wins Brownlow Medal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — West Coast midfielder Matt Priddis on Monday became the first player from the rookie list to win the Brownlow Medal as the Australian Football League’s best and fairest player.

Priddis picked up two votes in the late regular season round to total 26 votes and to edge Fremantle’s Nat Fyfe, who went close to becoming only the third suspended player to top the Medal count. Fyfe finished with 25 votes but was ineligible because of his suspension.

Gary Ablett and Lance Franklin finished with 22 votes.

Priddis joined West Coast from the rookie list which allows overlooked players to join an AFL club on a basic contract.

He said “I was overlooked in four national drafts. I was never going to give up. I just wanted to play at the highest possible level.”