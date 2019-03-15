FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Maurice scores 21 to lift Memphis over UCF 79-55 in AAC

 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Maurice had a career-high 21 points as Memphis romped past Central Florida 79-55 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Kyvon Davenport had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (21-12). Jeremiah Martin added 13 points. Kareem Brewton Jr. had seven rebounds for the Tigers.

Tacko Fall had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Knights (23-8).

