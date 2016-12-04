Mayo’s career day carries E. Kentucky over Marshall 89-80

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Nick Mayo set a career high with 30 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Kentucky over Marshall 89-80 on Saturday.

The Colonels (5-4) trailed only briefly and took the lead for good when Mayo’s layup with 17:36 left made it 45-43. Eastern Kentucky had a 7-0 run late in the second half to build its largest lead at 76-60.

The Thundering Herd (5-2) rallied to within 78-75 with 2:34 remaining and trailed by four with 43 seconds to play, but Eastern Kentucky’s Parker Chitty made a pair of free throws and Jaylen Babb-Harrison made all four attempts from the foul line to secure the win.

Babb-Harrison had 15 points, Asante Gist scored 13 and Isaac McGlone added 11 for the Colonels.

Ryan Taylor and Jon Elmore scored 19 each to lead Marshall. Ky’re Allison added 14 points and Austin Loop had 10.