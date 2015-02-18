Review: A pitch-perfect Costner in moving ‘McFarland USA’

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Review: A pitch-perfect Costner in moving ‘McFarland USA’

By JOCELYN NOVECK
 
Share

“McFarland, USA” could so easily have been yet another mushy, feel-good, by-the-numbers sports underdog movie. And in beginning, it seems like it’s heading there.

But soon, thanks to the genuine heart in its (true) story and a pitch-perfect, beautifully lived-in performance by Kevin Costner, it will likely win you over. So go ahead, surrender. Cry a little. This is one feel-good movie that won’t make you feel bad about feeling good.

The story begins in August 1987 in Boise, Idaho, when a high school football coach named Jim White — that name will end up being very convenient to the story — gets fired from his job after throwing a shoe in the direction of a snotty kid who’s talking back to him, accidentally bloodying him. Jim, who has a history of anger issues, packs up the family and moves to McFarland, California, for a job at the only school that will hire him.

Arriving in McFarland, a farming town where the population is predominantly Mexican-American, White’s daughter looks nervously out the car window and asks: “Are we in Mexico?” At a taqueria, White tries to order a burger, but can’t get one. When the family encounters a group of young men cruising in their cars, he immediately thinks they’re dangerous.

Other news
FILE - Sheikh Ahmad al Fahad al Sabah, left, president of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), and IOC President Thomas Bach talk prior to the opening of the ANOC general assembly in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Long-time Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah has been banished by the IOC for three years, it was announced Thursday, July 27, 2023. The International Olympic Committee says he influenced an Olympic Council of Asia election in Asia this month while self-suspended because of a forgery case in Geneva. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, fle)
Olympic power broker sheikh banished for 3 years by IOC for election influence while suspended
Iraqis burns the picture of Sweden's prime Ulf Kristersson, during a protest in Tahrir Square, Thursday، July 20, 2023 in Baghdad, Iraq. The protest was in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden. (AP Photo/Adil AL-Khazali)
Sweden’s prime minister “extremely concerned” as new applications to burn religious books pour in
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump lawyers meeting with prosecutors as potential new federal indictment looms, AP source says

These moments lay it on a little thick, but soon, director Niki Caro (“Whale Rider”) hits a more comfortable stride depicting a prickly entry for the White family (the always lovely Maria Bello plays the sadly underdeveloped character of Jim’s wife) into McFarland life. At the new school, White is made assistant coach of the football team, working for an ornery boss who can’t win a game and sees nothing of sending a kid with a concussion back onto the field. Soon they argue, and White’s off the team.

But he has a different idea. These boys, who spend all their non-school hours picking in the fields for their parents, might not be able to play football, but they sure can run. And run, and run. White — the kids call him “Blanco” — figures they could make a great cross-country team.

And he goes for it — not that it’s smooth. “Nobody wins around here, White,” he’s told. The principal is skeptical. The best runner in the bunch, Thomas (a truly excellent Carlos Pratts), is a troubled teen who’s reluctant, at best. Families are resistant. Obstacles keep appearing. But White persists.

If you don’t know what ends up happening, after some early disappointments, you haven’t seen too many sports underdog movies. The added layer in this film is the huge learning curve that White and his family face in McFarland. To get the support of the local families to keep their sons on the team, he must eat with them, reason with them, bond with them. He even goes picking in the fields with them one day, almost breaking his back, to the amusement of his athletes.

As we mentioned, all of this could easily have veered into obvious formula, where you shed a few tears at climactic moments and then feel a bit silly for it. But the authentic feel we get from so many of the actors — a number are from McFarland, and had never acted professionally — helps keep the movie grounded, and so does Costner. At 60 (but looking a lot younger), the actor is so comfortable in this sort of role, he could probably do it in his sleep, but he lends a lovely low-key yet totally committed presence to the film. It’s hard to imagine anyone else doing the role better.

The most satisfying moment in the film is at the very end, when we learn what happened to White and his team in later years. This may be where you’ll need the Kleenex. Again, don’t feel bad about it. It’s a nice story, and nicely told.

“McFarland, USA,” a Walt Disney Studios release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America “for thematic material, some violence and language.” Running time: 128 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

____

Definition of PG: Parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.