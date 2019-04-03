McGuire wins Democratic primary in Assembly race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Tip McGuire has won a three-person Democratic primary for an open Wisconsin Assembly seat in Kenosha and Racine counties.

McGuire beat community organizer Gina Walkington and U.S. Air Force veteran and chauffeur Spencer Zimmerman in Tuesday’s primary.

McGuire will face Republican Mark Stalker, a former Kenosha school board member in the April 30 general election.

The winner will replace Peter Barca, who resigned after Gov. Tony Evers picked him to lead the state Revenue Department.

The seat has been reliably Democratic for decades. Barca has held it since 2009.