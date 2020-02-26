Medicaid paid for 4 abortions in Kansas since January 2013

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Medicaid paid for 4 abortions in Kansas since January 2013

 
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Medicaid has paid for four abortions in Kansas since January 2013, which by law can only be covered in cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother’s life, state health department data show.

The Kansas News Service reported Wednesday that data it obtained from the state Department of Health and Environment showed that the one abortion in 2014 and three in 2018 cost the public a total of $1,030, including $454 that came specifically from Kansas taxpayers.

The information comes as some Republican legislative leaders are fighting the proposed expansion of Medicaid coverage to about 130,000 more Kansans, in part because they fear it would increase publicly funded abortions. Other Republicans and Democrats contend that the issues aren’t related.

Federal law allows Medicaid spending on abortions only in cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother’s life. Kansas bans the spending of state money on abortion except as required by federal law. Twenty-one other states allow Medicaid dollars to go toward abortions in other situations.

Abortion opponents want to pass an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would specify that abortion is not a constitutionally protected right in the state, which would overturn a state Supreme Court decision last year.

The state Senate passed the measure but it failed in the House earlier this month when four moderate Republicans and a half dozen Democrats voted against putting the proposed amendment on the state’s August primary ballot. The amendment fell four votes short of the two-thirds majority needed in the 125-member House to pass.

Since then, amendment backers, led by Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, have vowed to block any debate on Medicaid expansion until the proposed amendment is put to a public referendum.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning has split with Wagle on the issue, arguing Medicaid expansion and abortion are not linked.