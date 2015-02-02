Medical marijuana permits awarded by Gov. Bruce Rauner
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday awarded licenses to medical marijuana businesses as part of the state’s pilot program, after taking steps to address what his aides said were legal flaws in the license award process under former Gov. Pat Quinn.
Below are lists of the 18 businesses awarded licenses to cultivate marijuana, 3 cultivation applications subject to further review, 52 businesses awarded licenses to sell marijuana in retail dispensaries, and five dispensary applications subject to further review.
______
Cultivation Center permits, by Illinois police district:
District 1:
GTI Clinic Holding, LLC
District 2:
To be awarded after further review.
District C (Districts 3 and 4)
1. To be awarded after further review.
2. Bedford Grow, LLC
District 5:
Cresco Labs, LLC
District 6:
Pharmacann, LLC
District 7:
GTI Clinic Holding, LLC
District 8:
Ace Delavan, LLC
District 9:
Cresco Labs, LLC
District 10:
Shelby County Community Services, Inc.
District 11:
Progressive Treatment Solutions, LLC
District 12:
To be awarded after further review.
District 13:
IESO, LLC
District 14:
Nature’s Grace and Wellness, LLC
District 15:
No applicants
District 16:
In Grown Farms, LLC 2
District 17:
GTI Clinic Holding, LLC
District 18:
Compass Ventures, Inc.
District 19:
Atraxia, LLC
District 20:
Ace Barry, LLC
District 21:
Cresco Labs, LLC
District 22:
Wellness Groups Pharms
______
Cultivation center permit applications subject to further review
District 2
Curative Health, LLC
District C (Districts 3 and 4)
Illinois Grown Medicine
District 12
Effingham Farms
_______
Retail dispensary licenses, by special dispensary district:
District 1
The Dispensary, LLC
District 6
TGS Illinois, LLC
District 7
Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, Inc.
District 8:
1. Nu Med RX, LLC
2. Trinity MMJ, LLC
District 9:
1. To be awarded after further review.
2. Maribis of Springfield, LLC
District 10:
1. Nu Med Rx, LLC
2. Phoenix Farms of Illinois, LLC
District 11:
1. TGS Illinois, LLC
2. To be awarded after further review.
District 12
NH Medicinal Dispensaries, Inc.
District 13
Terra Herbal Health, LLC
District 14
Evergreen Dispensary
District 16
1. MedMar Rockford, LLC
2. Mapleglen Care Center, LLC
District 17
Pharmacann, LLC
District 18
Compass Ventures, Inc.
District 19
Kirkwood Pharmacy Group of Harrisburg, LLC
District 20
Herbal Remedies Dispensaries, LLC
District 22
Kirkwood Pharmacy Group of Anna, LLC
District 24
1. 3C Compassionate Care Center, LLC
2. EarthMed, LLC
3. Mindful Illinois, LLC
District 25
Greenhouse Group, LLC
District 26
1. Healthway Services of West Illinois, LLC
2. Pharmacann, LLC
District 27
1. GTI Clinic Illinois Holdings, LLC
2. PDI III, LLC
3. Northshore Alterative Therapy, LLC
District 28
Alternative Treatment, Ltd.
District 29
1. Midwest Compassion Center, Inc.
2. 3C Compassionate Care Center
3. Greenhouse Group, LLC
District 30
NCC, LLC
District 31
Pharmacann, LLC
District 32
New Age Care, LLC
District 33
Greenhouse Group, LLC
District 34
Pharmacann, LLC
District 35
Floramedex, LLC
District 36
Future Transactions Holdings, LLC
District 37
WCCC, LLC
District 38
WCCC, LLC
District 39
WCCC, LLC
District 40
WCCC, LLC
District 41
1. Union Group of Illinois, LLC
2. To be awarded after further review.
District 42
1. Harborside Illinois Grown Medicine, Inc.
2. To be awarded after further review.
District 43
1. Maribis of Chicago, LLC
2. Chicago Alternative Health Center, LLC
District 44
1. The Cannabis Group
2. MedMar, Inc.
District 45
Nu Med Rx, LLC
District 46
420 Capital Management, LLC
District 48
1. Professional Pharmacy Management, LLC
2. To be awarded after further review.
_________
Retail dispensary applicants subject to further review
District 9
Health Central, LLC
District 11
Health Central, LLC
District 41
Curative Health, LLC
District 42
IL WelMed, LLC
District 48
Custom Strains, LLC
Source: Illinois governor’s office.