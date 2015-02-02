Medical marijuana permits awarded by Gov. Bruce Rauner

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday awarded licenses to medical marijuana businesses as part of the state’s pilot program, after taking steps to address what his aides said were legal flaws in the license award process under former Gov. Pat Quinn.

Below are lists of the 18 businesses awarded licenses to cultivate marijuana, 3 cultivation applications subject to further review, 52 businesses awarded licenses to sell marijuana in retail dispensaries, and five dispensary applications subject to further review.

______

Cultivation Center permits, by Illinois police district:

District 1:

GTI Clinic Holding, LLC

District 2:

To be awarded after further review.

District C (Districts 3 and 4)

1. To be awarded after further review.

2. Bedford Grow, LLC

District 5:

Cresco Labs, LLC

District 6:

Pharmacann, LLC

District 7:

GTI Clinic Holding, LLC

District 8:

Ace Delavan, LLC

District 9:

Cresco Labs, LLC

District 10:

Shelby County Community Services, Inc.

District 11:

Progressive Treatment Solutions, LLC

District 12:

To be awarded after further review.

District 13:

IESO, LLC

District 14:

Nature’s Grace and Wellness, LLC

District 15:

No applicants

District 16:

In Grown Farms, LLC 2

District 17:

GTI Clinic Holding, LLC

District 18:

Compass Ventures, Inc.

District 19:

Atraxia, LLC

District 20:

Ace Barry, LLC

District 21:

Cresco Labs, LLC

District 22:

Wellness Groups Pharms

______

Cultivation center permit applications subject to further review

District 2

Curative Health, LLC

District C (Districts 3 and 4)

Illinois Grown Medicine

District 12

Effingham Farms

_______

Retail dispensary licenses, by special dispensary district:

District 1

The Dispensary, LLC

District 6

TGS Illinois, LLC

District 7

Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, Inc.

District 8:

1. Nu Med RX, LLC

2. Trinity MMJ, LLC

District 9:

1. To be awarded after further review.

2. Maribis of Springfield, LLC

District 10:

1. Nu Med Rx, LLC

2. Phoenix Farms of Illinois, LLC

District 11:

1. TGS Illinois, LLC

2. To be awarded after further review.

District 12

NH Medicinal Dispensaries, Inc.

District 13

Terra Herbal Health, LLC

District 14

Evergreen Dispensary

District 16

1. MedMar Rockford, LLC

2. Mapleglen Care Center, LLC

District 17

Pharmacann, LLC

District 18

Compass Ventures, Inc.

District 19

Kirkwood Pharmacy Group of Harrisburg, LLC

District 20

Herbal Remedies Dispensaries, LLC

District 22

Kirkwood Pharmacy Group of Anna, LLC

District 24

1. 3C Compassionate Care Center, LLC

2. EarthMed, LLC

3. Mindful Illinois, LLC

District 25

Greenhouse Group, LLC

District 26

1. Healthway Services of West Illinois, LLC

2. Pharmacann, LLC

District 27

1. GTI Clinic Illinois Holdings, LLC

2. PDI III, LLC

3. Northshore Alterative Therapy, LLC

District 28

Alternative Treatment, Ltd.

District 29

1. Midwest Compassion Center, Inc.

2. 3C Compassionate Care Center

3. Greenhouse Group, LLC

District 30

NCC, LLC

District 31

Pharmacann, LLC

District 32

New Age Care, LLC

District 33

Greenhouse Group, LLC

District 34

Pharmacann, LLC

District 35

Floramedex, LLC

District 36

Future Transactions Holdings, LLC

District 37

WCCC, LLC

District 38

WCCC, LLC

District 39

WCCC, LLC

District 40

WCCC, LLC

District 41

1. Union Group of Illinois, LLC

2. To be awarded after further review.

District 42

1. Harborside Illinois Grown Medicine, Inc.

2. To be awarded after further review.

District 43

1. Maribis of Chicago, LLC

2. Chicago Alternative Health Center, LLC

District 44

1. The Cannabis Group

2. MedMar, Inc.

District 45

Nu Med Rx, LLC

District 46

420 Capital Management, LLC

District 48

1. Professional Pharmacy Management, LLC

2. To be awarded after further review.

_________

Retail dispensary applicants subject to further review

District 9

Health Central, LLC

District 11

Health Central, LLC

District 41

Curative Health, LLC

District 42

IL WelMed, LLC

District 48

Custom Strains, LLC

Source: Illinois governor’s office.