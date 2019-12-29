Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield made his first staff change after the Cotton Bowl: He “fired” himself as offensive line coach.

After a whirlwind three weeks following Mike Norvell’s departure to become Florida State’s coach, the Tigers lost in their first New Year’s Six game, which was Silverfield’s debut as their head coach.

“I can promise you guys I will have this Memphis football team ready from here on out every single game as long as I’m the head coach here,” Silverfield said after the 53-39 loss to Penn State on Saturday.

Brady White threw for 454 yards but was sacked a season-high six times and threw two interceptions — one when flinging the ball away while in the grasp of All-America linebacker Micah Parsons. The Tigers (12-2, No. 17 CFP) were limited to 63 yards rushing on 33 carries, though that includes all the yards lost on sacks.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

“I’ll never be satisfied with a loss, and the ups and downs,” Silverfield said. “It starts with me coaching the offensive line. As of right now, I’m officially firing Memphis’offensive line coach. He’s done with the offensive line.”

The 39-year-old Silverfield, who has been coaching for 20 years but had only been a head coach on the high school level 15 years ago, came to Memphis with Norvell as offensive line coach. The former NFL assistant was also listed as deputy head coach this season. Norvell and his staff led the Tigers to the best four-year stretch in Memphis history.

Despite the disappointing finish, the Tigers set a school record for single-season wins and won the American Athletic title for their first outright conference title since 1969. They won 38 games over the past four seasons, even while losing bowl games each time.

“I hope we made a statement for the guys that sleep on the smaller schools that don’t have big names,” senior receiver Antonio Gibson said. “I hope they realize you can go anywhere and turn a program around.”

Memphis scored more points and had more yards against Big Ten team Penn State (11-2, No. 10 CFP) than anyone else this season — though kicker Riley Patterson scored 21 of those points with his three extra points and Cotton Bowl-record six field goals.

Patterson’s big day — five field goals of at least 41 yards, including a bowl record-long 51-yarder — came after concerns that he might not even be ready for the game after tweaking his ankle “pretty good” earlier this week.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to kick,” Patterson said.

Silverfield joked, “If that’s how he kicks with a bum ankle, I’m going to be pushing him down starts every game next season as well.”

White, a 23-year former graduate transfer, still has a season of eligibility remaining. He hasn’t said yet if he will be returning after 4,014 yards passing with 33 touchdowns this season — though he didn’t throw for a score for the first time since the season opener.

“It’s not above individuals, it’s about the entire team,” White said. “And it takes a lot of work and dedication and sacrifice to win 12 games in a season, and a lot of things have got to go together. So I’m proud of that. I guess all the stats are bonuses, which is great, but I want to win.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25