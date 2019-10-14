Memphis, Houston share top spot in AAC preseason hoops poll

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Memphis, Houston share top spot in AAC preseason hoops poll

 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston and Memphis share the top spot in the American Athletic Association’s preseason basketball coaches’ poll.

The Cougars and Tigers finished with 113 points. Houston received seven first-place votes, while Memphis got four first-place votes in the poll released Monday at the conference’s media day in Philadelphia.

Houston won the 2018-19 American regular-season championship, reached the NCAA Sweet 16 and won a program-record 33 games. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has landed what is widely considered the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in just his second season on the bench.

Cincinnati senior Jarron Cumberland was named the league’s preseason Player of the Year and Memphis freshman James Wiseman was unanimously picked as the American’s preseason Rookie of the Year. Cumberland was the 2018-19 AAC Player of the Year and the American’s Championship Most Outstanding Player.

Wiseman, Cumberland, Temple guard Quinton Rose, Houston guard DeJon Jarreau and USF guard Laquincy Rideau all made the preseason first team.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25