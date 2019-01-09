FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Mets’ d’Arnaud gets $40,000 raise after missing most of 2018

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Catcher Travis d’Arnaud got a $40,000 raise from the New York Mets to $3,515,000 despite missing nearly all of last season following Tommy John surgery.

New York agreed to the deal with d’Arnaud on Dec. 22 but did not announce it.

D’Arnaud, who turns 30 on Feb. 10, has been on the disabled list in five straight seasons as injuries limited him to 366 major league games, an average of 73 per season.

He was 3 for 15 (.200) with one homer and three RBIs in four games last year when he felt tightness in his right elbow during pregame drills in Miami. He was sent to New York and had an MRI that revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek operated on April 17.

Five Mets remain eligible for arbitration and are set to exchange proposed salaries Friday: NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and rotation mates Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz, and outfielder Michael Conforto.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports