Braves play the Marlins on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (48-36, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (55-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (9-2, 3.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -202, Marlins +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a nine-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta has a 29-15 record in home games and a 55-27 record overall. The Braves are first in MLB play with 155 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Miami is 23-20 on the road and 48-36 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.07 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Braves are up 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 15 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 15-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and eight home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 14-for-37 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .295 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jacob Stallings: day-to-day (ankle), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.