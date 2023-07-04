Marlins host the Cardinals, look to extend home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (35-49, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (49-37, second in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-3, 7.45 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -166, Cardinals +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Miami has gone 26-16 at home and 49-37 overall. The Marlins have a 28-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 18-24 on the road and 35-49 overall. The Cardinals have hit 114 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 17 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles and 15 home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.