Marlins host the Cardinals to start 4-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (35-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (48-37, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -128, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins start a four-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Miami has a 25-16 record at home and a 48-37 record overall. The Marlins have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

St. Louis has a 35-48 record overall and an 18-23 record on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has three home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .389 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 13-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .286 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.