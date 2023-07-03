FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Marlins host the Cardinals to start 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (35-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (48-37, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

Other news
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson is congratulated after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot
The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes could go 1-2 in the MLB Draft. Still, the Pirates might throw a curve
LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft.
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI-single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
McNeil doubles in go-ahead run, the Mets beat the Padres 7-5 to win 6th straight
Jeff McNeil doubled in Starling Marte with the go-ahead run on the first pitch of the 10th inning and the New York Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high six games by beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 in a matchup of high-priced, underperforming teams.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Betts hits two of Dodgers’ five homers and drives in four runs in 11-4 victory over Angels
Mookie Betts hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs and fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman went deep to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 11-4. J.D.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -128, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins start a four-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Miami has a 25-16 record at home and a 48-37 record overall. The Marlins have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

St. Louis has a 35-48 record overall and an 18-23 record on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has three home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .389 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 13-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .286 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.