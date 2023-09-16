Marlins face the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (96-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (76-72, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jared Shuster (4-3, 5.26 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Marlins: Bryan Hoeing (2-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -136, Marlins +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Miami is 76-72 overall and 41-32 in home games. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

Atlanta has a 96-51 record overall and a 49-26 record on the road. The Braves have a 44-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Marlins. Jacob Stallings is 8-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 98 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 17-for-37 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .219 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Braves: 6-4, .278 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Bryan De La Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (calf), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.