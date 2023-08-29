Marlins host the Rays to open 2-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (80-52, second in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (66-65, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (6-3, 2.59 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 4.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -117, Rays -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays to open a two-game series.

Miami has a 38-29 record in home games and a 66-65 record overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.20 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Tampa Bay is 35-29 in road games and 80-52 overall. The Rays have hit 191 total home runs to lead the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 56 extra base hits (21 doubles and 35 home runs). Josh Bell is 9-for-37 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .326 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 27 doubles and 17 home runs. Isaac Paredes is 15-for-43 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rays: 8-2, .311 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (forearm), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.