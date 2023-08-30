Hurricane Idalia latest
Rays aim to keep win streak alive against the Marlins

By The Associated Press
 
Tampa Bay Rays (81-52, second in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (66-66, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.55 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -117, Marlins -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 66-66 record overall and a 38-30 record at home. The Marlins are 40-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay is 81-52 overall and 36-29 on the road. The Rays are 58-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples and five home runs while hitting .350 for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 8-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .327 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 27 doubles and 17 home runs. Josh Lowe is 16-for-40 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays: 8-2, .316 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.