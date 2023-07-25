Rays begin 2-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (54-47, second in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (61-42, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -204, Marlins +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays begin a two-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay has a 61-42 record overall and a 36-18 record in home games. Rays hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

Miami has a 23-27 record in road games and a 54-47 record overall. The Marlins are 40-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .317 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 9-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .245 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 13-for-42 with four doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 2-8, .269 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.