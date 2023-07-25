FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Rays begin 2-game series with the Marlins

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (54-47, second in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (61-42, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) flips his bat after hitting the go ahead run to win the game in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 3-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Arraez’s RBI single in the 10th helps Marlins end 8-game slide with a 3-2 victory over the Rockies
Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.
FILE - Former baseball player Scott Rolen speaks at a news conference in Secaucus, N.J., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Rolen will be inducted to the Hall of Fame on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff to enter Baseball Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen is an old-school baseball guy, but he’s grateful for the analytics of today’s game. They may have helped him get voted into the Hall of Fame.
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) throws to first base on a hit by Miami Marlins' Jean Segura during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Grichuk’s go-ahead RBI single in the ninth rallies Rockies past Marlins 4-3
Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth to rally the Colorado Rockies past the Miami Marlins 4-3 Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Rockies' Peter Lambert delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Lambert’s stellar start and 3 early homers propel Rockies to 6-1 win over skidding Marlins
Peter Lambert pitched five shutout innings and his teammates hit three early homers as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Miami Marlins 6-1.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -204, Marlins +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays begin a two-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay has a 61-42 record overall and a 36-18 record in home games. Rays hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

Miami has a 23-27 record in road games and a 54-47 record overall. The Marlins are 40-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .317 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 9-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .245 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 13-for-42 with four doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 2-8, .269 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.