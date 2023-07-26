FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Marlins bring road losing streak into matchup with the Rays

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (54-48, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (62-42, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-9, 4.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (11-5, 3.36 ERA, .99 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tyler Glasnow goes 7 strong innings, Brandon Lowe homers to help Rays beat Marlins 4-1
Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, laughs as he talks to his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers.
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) flips his bat after hitting the go ahead run to win the game in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 3-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Arraez’s RBI single in the 10th helps Marlins end 8-game slide with a 3-2 victory over the Rockies
Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.
FILE - Former baseball player Scott Rolen speaks at a news conference in Secaucus, N.J., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Rolen will be inducted to the Hall of Fame on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff to enter Baseball Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen is an old-school baseball guy, but he’s grateful for the analytics of today’s game. They may have helped him get voted into the Hall of Fame.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -161, Marlins +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will attempt to end their 10-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 62-42 record overall and a 37-18 record in home games. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which leads the AL.

Miami is 23-28 in road games and 54-48 overall. The Marlins have gone 25-40 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 23 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs while hitting .264 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 9-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .375 batting average, and has 22 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 29 walks and 49 RBI. Jon Berti is 11-for-27 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .230 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Marlins: 1-9, .243 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (groin), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (blister), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.