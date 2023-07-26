Marlins bring road losing streak into matchup with the Rays

Miami Marlins (54-48, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (62-42, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-9, 4.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (11-5, 3.36 ERA, .99 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -161, Marlins +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will attempt to end their 10-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 62-42 record overall and a 37-18 record in home games. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which leads the AL.

Miami is 23-28 in road games and 54-48 overall. The Marlins have gone 25-40 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 23 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs while hitting .264 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 9-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .375 batting average, and has 22 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 29 walks and 49 RBI. Jon Berti is 11-for-27 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .230 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Marlins: 1-9, .243 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (groin), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (blister), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.