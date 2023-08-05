FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Rangers host the Marlins, look to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Miami Marlins (58-53, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (64-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: George Soriano (0-0, 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (6-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Miami Marlins aiming to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Other news
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes watch Garcia's solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
‘El Bombi’ hits 2 drastically different HRs and Montgomery wins debut as Rangers beat Marlins 6-2
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Lorenzen shuts down the Marlins in his Phillies debut. Realmuto homers in 4-2 win
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) gestures after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Sánchez hits bases-loaded single in 12th to complete Marlins’ 9-8 comeback win over Phillies

Texas has a 38-20 record at home and a 64-46 record overall. The Rangers have gone 50-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has gone 24-29 on the road and 58-53 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 28 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 11-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 23 doubles and 15 home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 9-for-42 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.