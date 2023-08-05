Rangers host the Marlins, look to continue home win streak

Miami Marlins (58-53, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (64-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: George Soriano (0-0, 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (6-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Miami Marlins aiming to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Texas has a 38-20 record at home and a 64-46 record overall. The Rangers have gone 50-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has gone 24-29 on the road and 58-53 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 28 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 11-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 23 doubles and 15 home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 9-for-42 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.