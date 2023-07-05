Cardinals face the Marlins looking to break road losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (35-50, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (50-37, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Marlins: Bryan Hoeing (1-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals hit the road against the Miami Marlins looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Miami has a 50-37 record overall and a 27-16 record at home. The Marlins have a 38-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis has an 18-25 record on the road and a 35-50 record overall. The Cardinals are 25-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 17 doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .387 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 15 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 13-for-34 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .276 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Knizner: day-to-day (groin), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.