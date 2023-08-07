Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
‘Barbie’ reaches $1 billion at the box office
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles wins the US Classic

Reds play the Marlins in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (58-55, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-55, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (0-0); Reds: Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -134, Reds +114; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 59-55 record overall and a 28-29 record in home games. The Reds have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .328.

Miami is 58-55 overall and 24-31 in road games. The Marlins have gone 36-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has a .280 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 17 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs. Elly De La Cruz is 12-for-43 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 59 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 9-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .241 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .267 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Alex Young: day-to-day (back), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.