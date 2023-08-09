"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Reds square off against the Marlins with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (59-56, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-56, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-3, 5.32 ERA, .96 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 5.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -126, Marlins +107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati has a 60-56 record overall and a 29-30 record at home. The Reds have a 23-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami has a 25-32 record in road games and a 59-56 record overall. The Marlins are 46-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has a .283 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 18 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. Matt McLain is 10-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .370 for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 12-for-39 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Alex Young: day-to-day (back), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.