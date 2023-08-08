Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger coup
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Strong storms hit eastern US

Marlins look to break losing streak in game against the Reds

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Miami Marlins (58-56, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-55, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Reds: Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.98 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -137, Reds +115; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl (29) reacts after hitting a two-run triple against the Miami Marlins during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Joey Votto homers as Cincinnati Reds beat Miami Marlins 5-2 to stop 6-game slide
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung, front left, follows through on a swing as Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, right, looks on in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Jung reached first on a fielder's choice. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rangers rookie 3B Josh Jung suffers fractured left thumb
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung, front left, follows through on a swing as Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, right, looks on in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Jung reached first on a fielder's choice. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rangers blank Marlins for 6th straight win, Jung fractures left thumb

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head into the matchup with the Cincinnati Reds after losing five games in a row.

Cincinnati has a 29-29 record at home and a 60-55 record overall. The Reds have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .417.

Miami has gone 24-32 on the road and 58-56 overall. The Marlins are 36-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Reds are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 17 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .268 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 26 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 10-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Alex Young: day-to-day (back), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.