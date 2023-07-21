Marlins look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Rockies

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Marlins look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Rockies

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Colorado Rockies (37-59, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (53-45, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (0-0); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, right, follows through on a three-run home run as Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, left, watches during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Gorman’s 4 RBIs lift Cardinals over Marlins 6-4 for 2nd series sweep this year
Nolan Gorman hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Mami Marlins 6-4 for just their second series sweep this season.
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) after hitting a walk-off home run off Miami Marlins relief pitcher A.J. Puk to defeat the Marlins 5-2 during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Arenado’s game-ending 3-run homer in 10th lifts Cardinals to 5-2 win over Marlins
Nolan Arenado’s three-run homer in the 10th inning lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the slumping Miami Marlins. Arenado’s homer off A.J.
Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
De La Cruz’s four hits lead Marlins to series-win over Phillies
Bryan De La Cruz homered among his four hits as the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3.
Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler hits a sacrifice fly to score Dane Myers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Soler drives in 2 runs as Marlins end Phillies’ franchise-tying road winning streak at 13 games
Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 5-3 and ended the Phillies’ franchise-record tying 13-game road winning streak.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -123, Rockies +107; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to end their six-game skid when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Miami has a 53-45 record overall and a 30-18 record in home games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .265, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado is 37-59 overall and 14-33 in road games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Rockies hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 24 home runs while slugging .512. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Ezequiel Tovar has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 46 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 11-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .282 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (groin), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (forearm), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.