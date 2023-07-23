Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Marlins enter matchup with the Rockies on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (39-59, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (53-47, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, five strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -259, Rockies +214; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies after losing eight straight games.

Miami has a 30-20 record in home games and a 53-47 record overall. The Marlins have a 28-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado is 16-33 on the road and 39-59 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Rockies lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 54 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .271 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 15 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. C.J. Cron is 12-for-39 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .278 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (finger), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.