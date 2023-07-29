Tigers look to break slide in matchup with the Marlins

Detroit Tigers (46-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (56-48, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, five strikeouts); Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 4.50 ERA, .90 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -159, Tigers +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 56-48 record overall and a 32-20 record in home games. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.11 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Detroit has a 24-28 record on the road and a 46-58 record overall. The Tigers have gone 31-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .380 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 24 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Jon Berti is 15-for-28 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 39 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Riley Greene is 15-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tanner Scott: day-to-day (calf strain), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (blister), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.