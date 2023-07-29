Tigers look to break slide in matchup with the Marlins

This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tigers look to break slide in matchup with the Marlins

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Detroit Tigers (46-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (56-48, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, five strikeouts); Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 4.50 ERA, .90 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -159, Tigers +136; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Twins, Marlins swap righty relievers, with Dylan Floro to Minnesota and Jorge López to Miami

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 56-48 record overall and a 32-20 record in home games. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.11 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Detroit has a 24-28 record on the road and a 46-58 record overall. The Tigers have gone 31-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .380 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 24 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Jon Berti is 15-for-28 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 39 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Riley Greene is 15-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tanner Scott: day-to-day (calf strain), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (blister), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.