Tigers aim to stop 3-game slide, play the Marlins

Detroit Tigers (46-57, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (55-48, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (1-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -151, Tigers +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to break a three-game skid with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 31-20 in home games and 55-48 overall. The Marlins have gone 22-9 in games decided by one run.

Detroit has a 46-57 record overall and a 24-27 record in road games. The Tigers have a 37-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 13-for-26 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 22 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .258 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (neck), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (blister), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.