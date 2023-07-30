Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Marlins take on the Tigers in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (47-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (56-49, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-1, 3.71 ERA, .88 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -152, Tigers +130; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Detroit Tigers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami is 56-49 overall and 32-21 at home. The Marlins have a 23-9 record in games decided by one run.

Detroit has gone 25-28 in road games and 47-58 overall. The Tigers have a 38-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 43 extra base hits (19 doubles and 24 home runs). Bryan De La Cruz is 10-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 15 home runs while slugging .408. Riley Greene is 16-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tanner Scott: day-to-day (calf strain), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (blister), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.