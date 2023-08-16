Marlins and Astros meet to decide series winner

Houston Astros (69-52, second in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (63-58, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (7-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (8-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -131, Marlins +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Houston Astros meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami is 37-26 at home and 63-58 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.21 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Houston is 69-52 overall and 36-26 on the road. The Astros are sixth in the AL with 156 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 58 RBI for the Marlins. Josh Bell is 10-for-38 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 29 doubles and 23 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 19-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Astros: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (knee), Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.