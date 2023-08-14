Marlins open 3-game series with the Astros

Houston Astros (68-51, second in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (62-57, third in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (6-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -138, Marlins +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Houston Astros on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Miami is 62-57 overall and 36-25 in home games. The Marlins have a 47-28 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has a 35-25 record in road games and a 68-51 record overall. The Astros are sixth in the AL with 153 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 48 extra base hits (20 doubles and 28 home runs). Josh Bell is 9-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 22 home runs, 58 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .297 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 18-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Astros: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.