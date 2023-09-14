Brewers meet the Marlins with 2-1 series lead

Miami Marlins (75-71, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-64, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (5-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -116, Brewers -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Milwaukee has a 42-29 record at home and an 81-64 record overall. The Brewers have gone 52-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami is 35-39 on the road and 75-71 overall. The Marlins have a 47-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 33 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 70 RBI for the Brewers. Mark Canha is 13-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .349 batting average, and has 29 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 35 walks and 64 RBI. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .258 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .217 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Mark Canha: day-to-day (wrist), Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (knee), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.