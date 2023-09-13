Brewers face the Marlins with 2-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (74-71, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-63, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (8-6, 3.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Trevor Megill (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -116, Brewers -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins, leading the series 2-0.

Milwaukee has a 42-28 record in home games and an 81-63 record overall. The Brewers are 58-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 74-71 record overall and a 34-39 record on the road. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .256, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames ranks third on the Brewers with 48 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs). Mark Canha is 13-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 64 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-31 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Mark Canha: day-to-day (wrist), Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.