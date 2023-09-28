Mets and Marlins play, winner takes 3-game series

Miami Marlins (82-76, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-86, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 198 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-8, 5.37 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -134, Mets +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

New York has a 40-37 record at home and a 72-86 record overall. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

Miami has an 82-76 record overall and a 36-41 record on the road. The Marlins are 62-20 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Mets are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 15-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 14-for-28 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 6-4, .289 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.