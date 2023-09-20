Marlins and Mets meet to decide series winner

New York Mets (70-81, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (79-73, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (11-7, 2.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 191 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (5-5, 3.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -121, Mets +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami has a 79-73 record overall and a 44-33 record at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

New York is 70-81 overall and 31-45 on the road. The Mets are 55-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .354 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 30 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs. Jake Burger is 13-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 87 RBI while hitting .250 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 15-for-44 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

