Fortes leads Marlins against the Mets after 4-hit game

New York Mets (69-80, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (78-72, third in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (1-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-7, 4.52 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -162, Mets +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the New York Mets after Nick Fortes had four hits on Sunday in a 16-2 win over the Braves.

Miami is 78-72 overall and 43-32 in home games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks second in the NL.

New York has a 69-80 record overall and a 30-44 record on the road. The Mets have a 54-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 27 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 14-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 65 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 45 home runs). Francisco Alvarez is 9-for-31 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Bryan De La Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.