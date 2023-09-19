Mets bring 1-0 series lead over Marlins into game 2

New York Mets (70-80, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (78-73, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -164, Mets +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 43-33 at home and 78-73 overall. The Marlins have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.22.

New York has a 31-44 record on the road and a 70-80 record overall. The Mets have a 48-19 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads Miami with 36 home runs while slugging .512. Luis Arraez is 16-for-43 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has a .266 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 26 doubles, five triples and 23 home runs. Ronny Mauricio is 10-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Bryan De La Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.