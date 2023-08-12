Yankees bring 1-0 series lead over Marlins into game 2

New York Yankees (60-56, fifth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (60-57, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD; Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -168, Yankees +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Miami has gone 34-25 at home and 60-57 overall. The Marlins have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

New York has a 25-28 record in road games and a 60-56 record overall. The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.98.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 48 extra base hits (20 doubles and 28 home runs). Josh Bell is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 49 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-38 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (calf), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.