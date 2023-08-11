Marlins start 3-game series at home against the Yankees

New York Yankees (59-56, fifth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (60-56, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Randy Vasquez (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -144, Yankees +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the New York Yankees on Friday to open a three-game series.

Miami has a 60-56 record overall and a 34-24 record at home. The Marlins have a 26-10 record in games decided by one run.

New York has a 24-28 record in road games and a 59-56 record overall. The Yankees have hit 159 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .246 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 12-for-41 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 17 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .270 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 8-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (calf), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.