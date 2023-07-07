Phillies try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (47-39, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-38, second in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 5.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -125, Marlins +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a 12-game road win streak alive when they play the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 28-17 record in home games and a 51-38 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .263, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 47-39 record overall and a 25-23 record in road games. The Phillies have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .421.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 22 home runs while slugging .524. Luis Arraez is 13-for-42 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .305 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 15-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .285 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.