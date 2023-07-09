Marlins and Phillies meet to decide series winner

Philadelphia Phillies (48-40, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-39, second in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (7-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -121, Phillies +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami has a 52-39 record overall and a 29-18 record in home games. The Marlins are 39-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 48-40 record overall and a 26-24 record in road games. The Phillies have gone 15-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 18 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .254 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 12-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 22 home runs while slugging .428. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-44 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.