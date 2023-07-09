FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Marlins and Phillies meet to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Phillies (48-40, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-39, second in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (7-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -121, Phillies +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami has a 52-39 record overall and a 29-18 record in home games. The Marlins are 39-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 48-40 record overall and a 26-24 record in road games. The Phillies have gone 15-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 18 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .254 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 12-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 22 home runs while slugging .428. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-44 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.