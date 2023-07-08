Phillies look to prolong win streak, take on the Marlins

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon

Phillies look to prolong win streak, take on the Marlins

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philadelphia Phillies (48-39, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-39, second in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Cristian Pache (19) hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Pache’s pinch-hit, 2-run HR rallies Phils past Marlins for record-tying 13th straight road win
Pinch-hitter Cristian Pache hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Friday night and match the franchise record with their 13th straight road victory.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marlins send rookie pitcher Eury Pérez back to minors, recall RHP Sean Reynolds
The Miami Marlins are sending Eury Pérez back to the minor leagues after an impressive two-month stint in the majors.
Philadelphia Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan, left, congratulates Darick Hall after Hall's solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jake Diekman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Schwarber, Turner lift Phillies to 3-1 win, send Rays to season-high 5th loss in row
Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 3-1 victory that extended the Rays’ losing streak to a season-high five.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Arenado homers, Cardinals pitchers blank Marlins to win 3-0 and avoid sweep
Nolan Arenado homered, Jack Flaherty pitched shutout ball for his second straight start and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 to avoid a series sweep.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -110, Phillies -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 28-18 in home games and 51-39 overall. The Marlins have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .263.

Philadelphia has a 48-39 record overall and a 26-23 record on the road. The Phillies have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .260.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 18 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has a .305 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Alec Bohm is 16-for-39 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.