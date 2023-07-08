Phillies look to prolong win streak, take on the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (48-39, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-39, second in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -110, Phillies -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 28-18 in home games and 51-39 overall. The Marlins have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .263.

Philadelphia has a 48-39 record overall and a 26-23 record on the road. The Phillies have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .260.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 18 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has a .305 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Alec Bohm is 16-for-39 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.