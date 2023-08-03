FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Phillies take on the Marlins after Bohm’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Phillies (58-50, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-51, third in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Michael Lorenzen (5-7, 3.58 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-2, 5.06 ERA, .88 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -126, Marlins +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after Alec Bohm had four hits against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Miami has a 34-23 record at home and a 58-51 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .265, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 58-50 record overall and a 30-30 record in road games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.00.

Thursday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 25 doubles, two triples and three home runs while hitting .378 for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 8-for-41 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 21 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Phillies. Bohm is 16-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (hand), Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.