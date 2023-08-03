Phillies take on the Marlins after Bohm’s 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (58-50, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-51, third in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Michael Lorenzen (5-7, 3.58 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-2, 5.06 ERA, .88 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -126, Marlins +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after Alec Bohm had four hits against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Miami has a 34-23 record at home and a 58-51 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .265, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 58-50 record overall and a 30-30 record in road games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.00.

Thursday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 25 doubles, two triples and three home runs while hitting .378 for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 8-for-41 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 21 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Phillies. Bohm is 16-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (hand), Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.