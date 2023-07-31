Marlins play the Phillies in first of 4-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (56-49, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-49, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (11-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -114, Marlins -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday to start a four-game series.

Miami is 57-49 overall and 33-21 in home games. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Philadelphia is 56-49 overall and 28-29 in road games. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.04 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Marlins have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has 22 doubles and 14 home runs for the Marlins. Jean Segura is 9-for-39 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 RBI while hitting .183 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 11-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (blister), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.