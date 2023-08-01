Phillies face the Marlins leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (57-49, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-50, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.22 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -137, Phillies +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 33-22 at home and 57-50 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .264, which ranks second in the NL.

Philadelphia is 57-49 overall and 29-29 on the road. The Phillies are 21-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Marlins have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has 22 doubles and 14 home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-38 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .303 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 13-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.