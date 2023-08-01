FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Phillies face the Marlins leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Phillies (57-49, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-50, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.22 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -137, Phillies +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 33-22 at home and 57-50 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .264, which ranks second in the NL.

Philadelphia is 57-49 overall and 29-29 on the road. The Phillies are 21-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Marlins have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has 22 doubles and 14 home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-38 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .303 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 13-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.