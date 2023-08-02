Phillies play the Marlins with 2-0 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (58-49, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-51, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -134, Marlins +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 2-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 33-23 record in home games and a 57-51 record overall. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.13.

Philadelphia has a 30-29 record on the road and a 58-49 record overall. The Phillies are 43-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 25 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 11-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 18 doubles and 10 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 11-for-39 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (hand), Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.