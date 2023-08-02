Phillies play the Marlins with 2-0 series lead

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Phillies play the Marlins with 2-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philadelphia Phillies (58-49, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-51, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -134, Marlins +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Gregory Soto aims a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Castellanos slugs 2-run homer in 9th inning as Phillies rally to beat the Marlins 3-1
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger warms up before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Marlins bolster lineup by acquiring Jake Burger from White Sox and Josh Bell from Guardians
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin, left, gets pulled by manager Torey Lovullo during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Diamondbacks send Chafin to Brewers, acquire Pham from Mets at trade deadline

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 2-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 33-23 record in home games and a 57-51 record overall. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.13.

Philadelphia has a 30-29 record on the road and a 58-49 record overall. The Phillies are 43-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 25 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 11-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 18 doubles and 10 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 11-for-39 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (hand), Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.