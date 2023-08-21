Padres play the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Southern California earthquake
Miami Marlins (64-61, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (59-66, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (9-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -180, Marlins +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

San Diego is 33-32 at home and 59-66 overall. The Padres have a 45-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has a 27-34 record in road games and a 64-61 record overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.24 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs). Xander Bogaerts is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 18-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (elbow), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Marlins: Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.