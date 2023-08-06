Marlins aim to end losing streak in game against the Rangers

Miami Marlins (58-54, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (65-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (8-6, 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -134, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a three-game losing streak, play the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 39-20 at home and 65-46 overall. The Rangers have the highest team on-base percentage in the AL at .343.

Miami has a 58-54 record overall and a 24-30 record in road games. The Marlins have a 31-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 17 home runs, 50 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .279 for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 12-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .376 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI. Jon Berti is 10-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .278 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.