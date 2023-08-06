Marlins aim to end losing streak in game against the Rangers

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles returns to competition
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search

Marlins aim to end losing streak in game against the Rangers

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Miami Marlins (58-54, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (65-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (8-6, 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -134, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung follows through on a two-run home run swing that came off a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The shot also scored Adolis Garcia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Jung caps Texas power surge as Rangers rally from 5-0 deficit to beat Marlins 9-8
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes watch Garcia's solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
‘El Bombi’ hits 2 drastically different HRs and Montgomery wins debut as Rangers beat Marlins 6-2
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Lorenzen shuts down the Marlins in his Phillies debut. Realmuto homers in 4-2 win

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a three-game losing streak, play the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 39-20 at home and 65-46 overall. The Rangers have the highest team on-base percentage in the AL at .343.

Miami has a 58-54 record overall and a 24-30 record in road games. The Marlins have a 31-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 17 home runs, 50 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .279 for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 12-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .376 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI. Jon Berti is 10-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .278 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.